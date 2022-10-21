‘You feel trapped;’ SU homecoming shooting can traumatize, disrupt feeling of safety

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nine people were wounded in a shooting at an after-party near Southern University’s campus in what witnesses describe as “utter mayhem.”

“It’s just horrible. So many young men and women are in the college environment there. It is Homecoming weekend. They were trying to enjoy themselves and have a good time,” says Loyola Criminal Justice Professor and former New Orleans Police Chief Ronal Serpas says.

Serpas says what unfolded in Baton Rouge is a part of a pattern of violence that must be dealt with.

“Young men or women used ultimate acts of violence with no fear of consequence. They don’t care where they shoot, or who they shoot,” says Serpas.

He says a shooting like this creates fear in the community.

“Every mom and dad or grandparent will call their children at these schools and say, not ‘how are you doing,’ but ‘be careful tonight,’” says Serpas.

“This form of violence is unpredictable,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf, Ph.D.

Scharf says the increase in crime across the nation can have a profound effect on our psyche.

“You don’t want to leave your house. You feel trapped by this violence that’s all around us,” says Scharf.

It’s homecoming week for Southern, LSU, and Tulane. And it was only a week ago when shots were fired during Bogalusa’s homecoming game, killing a 15-year-old.

“There is trauma to the community when people feel unsafe. This could happen to me, so this gun violence pattern that we’re seeing is national,” says Scharf.

They say the only way to change that public perception is to act quickly, arrest the shooters, and prosecute them to the fullest.

“If law enforcement can’t apprehend people who shoot at random, it’s going to be a long ride,” says Scharf.

“A small number of people are doing really bad things, and you’ve got to find them,” says Serpas.

