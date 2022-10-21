Facebook
Top official in EBR mayor’s office resigns amid stormwater fee proposal controversy

Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer within the EBR city-parish government submitted a resignation letter to Mayor-President Broome’s office
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelvin Hill, the assistant chief administrative officer within the EBR city-parish government submitted a resignation letter to Mayor-President Broome’s office on Friday, Oct. 21, officials said.

A spokesman for the mayor’s office said Hill was a loyal member of the administration for more than three years.

He reportedly has been instrumental on initiatives such as MOVEBR, drainage improvements, and disaster response and restoration.

WAFB contacted the mayor’s office asking if Hill was resigning because of the controversy surrounding the storm water fee. Officials could not comment. Officials also could not immediately provide a copy of Hill’s resignation letter.

The city-parish thanked him and wished him well in his future endeavors.

