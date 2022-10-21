State archaeologist says people are illegally taking pieces of an old ferry boat that washed onshore in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Almost two weeks ago WAFB first showed you video of what remains of an early Baton Rouge ferry boat called the S.S. Brookhill, which has washed onto shore because of how low the Mississippi River is.

The story has since been shared across the world, prompting visitors from all over to want to see it for themselves.

But some are apparently taking advantage of the old piece of history, actually stealing pieces of the boat and taking them home.

And the state archaeologist says it’s not only wrong, but illegal as well.

“15 years I’ve been an office-bound bureaucrat. And so, this is one of the cooler things I’ve seen in those 15 years. You don’t get to see shipwrecks very often,” said Dr. Charles “Chip” McGimsey, the state archaeologist.

We met McGimsey a little more than a week ago, where he identified a portion of an early 1900′s era Baton Rouge ferry boat, the S.S. Brookhill.

“We’re really dependent on the river to give us a chance to see these things,” said McGimsey.

But now, McGimsey says he’s caught a few people stealing pieces of the boat as souvenirs.

“To be honest, you know even at this point, I don’t have a word to describe what it feels like. I mean absurd is the word that comes to mind quite often,” he said.

McGimsey says it’s fine to look at it, take pictures of it, walk around in it and more.

But the boat is actually state property, since it was found at the bottom of the river.

“And so, taking pieces off of her is not appropriate, it’s actually illegal.

And it’s just important to remember that, you know this isn’t just a piece of trash that anybody can sort of walk away with. This is a part of history that belongs to all of us as citizens of Louisiana. Not just somebody who wants to put a piece on their mantle,” said McGimsey.

In the grand scheme of things, it’s just a typical work boat. But for other people, it’s a big piece of Baton Rouge history.

“I traveled all the way from New Orleans to see this boat. This is history,” said Susie Bradley, a New Orleans resident.

These visitors wish there was a way to preserve the boat for everyone to see.

“Because you know 100 years from now, it would be amazing for my sons’ grandkids to come here, and see what was here 100 years from now. You know that’s how we learn about history,” said Amy Sato, a New Orleans resident.

But the boat will stay put, until the river comes and buries it once again.

“It would take millions of dollars to get her out. I mean you would literally have to dismantle her board by board, number all the pieces. And then in order to make sure you can put it back together. You’d have to conserve all of those pieces. And that’s a process that could take years, and then you would have to find museum,” siad McGimsey.

For now, he’s urges everyone to enjoy it while we can.

“And you know, who knows what will happen the next time the river goes down. She (the boat) may not be here then. So we’ll see what old man river does,” said McGimsey.

Before the next treasure comes washing ashore.

