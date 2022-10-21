Facebook
SMART LIVING: Understanding personalities in the workplace

By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - One financial expert says it’s imperative for employers and employees to know what drives you and your co-workers.

One former Former Fortune 500 executive came up with characters to help describe personalities in the workplace. She calls them the former rock star, dominatrix, black widow, know-it-all, and the know-nothing.

“I came up with these characters as a result of going through three separate multi-billion-dollar acquisitions,” Jennifer Fondrevay says.

Fondrevay says knowing the characteristics that drive your co-workers and your boss could make all the difference at work.

“People are reevaluating their job. They’re looking for meaning in their job,” she explains.

Fondrevay says a dominatrix boss can be detrimental to a company.

“The dominatrix is the bully. They aren’t looking to get people’s opinions. They just are focused on the objectives. First and foremost, I say your goal is not to be this person’s friend,” Fondrevay added.

There’s also the know-it-all.

“That’s the kind of person who can squash creativity. So, the reverse of the know-it-all is the know-nothing.” she shared.

The ostrich keeps their head in the sand.

“That’s the person who doesn’t want to deal with what’s happening,” Fondrevay says.

What about the former rock star?

“That’s the person who is usually the hero. Everyone thinks has the mightiest touch,” Fondrevay added.

If you recognize yourself or your co-workers in one of these, that’s the first step to figuring out how to change or how to manage your manager.

