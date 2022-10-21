Shaping up to be a nice weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a milder start, with morning temps beginning in the low 50s rather than the cold 30s we’ve had the past few mornings.

Baton Rouge Forecast (WAFB)

The afternoon will be warmer under mainly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s.

Futurecast (GRAF) (WAFB)

Tonight looks great for Friday night football, temps in the 70s under clear skies, overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Evening Outlook (WAFB)

This weekend looks nice and a bit warmer, partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Saturday, then mostly sunny on Sunday, highs both days in the mid 80s.

Weekend Forecast (WAFB)

Saturday Afternoon in Death Valley (WAFB)

Our next chance of rain will come with our next cold front, which looks to arrive on Tuesday, with a 40% chance of showers and highs around 80. There could be lingering showers on Wednesday, otherwise a gradual clearing and highs in the mid 70s, a bit cooler behind the next front, but not as cold as the last front.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

The tropics remain quiet, and hopefully, we won’t see anything else for the rest of the season.

