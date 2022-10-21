Saints can’t overcome Dalton’s 3 turnovers, 14-point halftime deficit fall to Cardinals 42-34

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints (2-5) jumped out to a quick 14-6 lead over the Arizona Cardinals (3-4) in the second quarter, however, two back-to-back pick six’s from Andy Dalton would put the Saints in a 14-point deficit at halftime.

Dalton and the Saints got off to a fast start against the Cardinals as Dalton connected with Rashid Shaheed for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 7-0. It was Shaheed’s second touchdown in as many weeks. The Weber State product scored on a 44-yard touchdown run in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the second quarter the Cardinals answered with a six-play 43-yard drive that was capped off by a 50-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship to make it 7-3. Dalton would try and add to the Saints lead, but he would cost the Saints points as he threw an interception in the end zone to Antonio Hamilton, ending a 15-play 65-yard drive.

Arizona would only get three points off the turnover on a 28-yard field goal by Blakenship to make it 7-6.

New Orleans would quickly find the endzone on their third drive of the game going 75-yards in five plays highlighted by a Kevin White 64-yard catch and run to set up a Taysom Hill three-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-6. Kevin White highlighted the drive with an explosive 64-yard catch.

Andy Dalton to Kevin White for 64 yards! 🙌#TNF | 📺: Amazon Prime (WDSU locally) pic.twitter.com/Dovtr5cpba — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022

TAYSOM TIME! 🙌



Dalton's 2nd TD pass of the game#TNF | 📺: Amazon Prime (WDSU locally) pic.twitter.com/ytn8dXZBeP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 21, 2022

However, the Cardinals would answer with a 13-play 75-yard touchdown drive as Keaontay Ingram scored from two yards out to make it 14-12, the Cards would convert the 2-point conversion to make it 14-14 late in the second quarter.

Dalton would then throw his second interception of the half as he attempted to hook up with Marquez Callaway, but Marco Wilson caught it off the tip and scored from 38-yards out to give Arizona their first lead of the game at 20-14.

The Saints would look to rebound after the pick-six, but Dalton would with his third interception of the half and former Clemson star Isaiah Simmons scored on a 56-yard pick-six to make it 28-14 at the half.

The Saints would force a quick three and out to start the third quarter and then New Orleans would add a three on a Wil Lutz 25-yard field goal to make it 28-17.

Arizona would add to their lead on their third drive of the second half on a 12-play 85-yard drive as Kyler Murray connected with Greg Dortch from five yards out to extend their lead to 35-17 late in the third quarter.

New Orleans would find the end zone for the first time in the second half on a 6-yard touchdown reception from Juwan Johnson to make it 35-24.

Arizona would add to their lead on an Eno Benjamin five-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 42-24. New Orleans would answer with a touchdown drive of their own as Johnson caught his second touchdown of the game to make it 42-31 late in the fourth quarter.

The Saints return home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.