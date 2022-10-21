Facebook
Several people shot on Southern University’s campus, officials say

Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of several people being shot on Southern University’s campus.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, nine people were shot on Harding Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus.
Emergency officials are responding to a shooting near Southern University’s campus.(WAFB)

Emergency responders said seven people were transported to the hospital.

All injuries are not life-threatening at this time, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WAFB's Cali Hubbard continues live coverage of the shooting that occurred early Friday morning on Southern University's campus. Police say 9 people were shot.

Campus entrances have reportedly re-opened.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

