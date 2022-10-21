Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor Broome goes one-on-one about mishandling of stormwater utility fee

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Greg Meriwether talked with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome surrounding the mishandling of the stormwater utility fee and what went wrong and how she plans on getting the public’s trust back.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Mayor Broome claims she was among those confused and misinformed and has asked the proposal to be scrapped altogether.

The statement was released after Rep. Garrett Graves refuted previous claims from officials that there was a non-disclosure agreement in place between the city and the federal government, nor was there a required timeline for the proposed stormwater utility fee.

The Louisiana representative says he spoke with officials from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice, who confirmed neither was true.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Deaf schools make history with interstate match up in Baton Rouge
Deaf schools make history with interstate match up in Baton Rouge
DEMCO’s new contract may lower customers energy bills
WAFB’s Greg Meriwether talked with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome...
Mayor Broome goes one-on-one about mishandling of stormwater utility fee
For months DEMCO customers have been asking for prices to drop, and now they may just get their...
DEMCO’s new contract may lower customers energy bills