Mayor Broome goes one-on-one about mishandling of stormwater utility fee
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Greg Meriwether talked with East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome surrounding the mishandling of the stormwater utility fee and what went wrong and how she plans on getting the public’s trust back.
In a statement on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Mayor Broome claims she was among those confused and misinformed and has asked the proposal to be scrapped altogether.
The statement was released after Rep. Garrett Graves refuted previous claims from officials that there was a non-disclosure agreement in place between the city and the federal government, nor was there a required timeline for the proposed stormwater utility fee.
The Louisiana representative says he spoke with officials from both the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Justice, who confirmed neither was true.