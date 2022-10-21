Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21.

Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.

The right lane was blocked, causing major backups. All lanes were reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details will be released when they become available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Zaikiya Duncan and Jova Terrell
5 missing children from Texas found safe in Baton Rouge; suspects arrested, official says
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Man dies after stepping into path of 18-wheeler, investigators say
Two people were injured -- one critically -- when an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just...
2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite
A pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday, October 20, officials say.
18-wheeler hits pedestrian, officials say
I-12 at O'Neal Lane on Oct. 19, 2022.
LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash