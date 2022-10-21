Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21.

Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.

The right lane was blocked, causing major backups. All lanes were reopened just after 7:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

More details will be released when they become available.

