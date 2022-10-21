Facebook
Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City

Zachary QB Eli Holstein, who has committed to Alabama, and his Broncos face Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins, who has committed to LSU, and his Panthers.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a collaboration with Jordy Culotta of The Jordy Culotta Show, WAFB presented a special documentary on Thursday, Oct. 20.

“Dawn of a Legacy: Battle for the City” was a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation leading up to the nationally-televised game between Zachary and Woodlawn, and their two highly-recruited quarterbacks, Eli Holstein and Rickie Collins.

