CRIME STOPPERS: Police trying to identify alleged armed robber, burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is reportedly trying to identify a man accused of armed robbery and burglary.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man pictured allegedly snatched a woman’s purse at gunpoint in the parking lot of a convenience store on Greenwell Springs Road.

Officials said he took off on foot before police arrived.

The incident reportedly happened just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Detectives believe this person is also allegedly responsible for several recent vehicle burglaries in the Baton Rouge area, according to crime stoppers.

If you can identify this individual, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting www.crimestoppers225.com. Calls are anonymous, and you could be eligible for a cash reward, according to Crime Stoppers.

