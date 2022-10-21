Facebook
CATS hosts health fair, cancer screenings Friday

The Capital Area Transit System is hosting its Supports Survivors health fair at the CATS terminal on Friday, Oct. 21.(CATS)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System is hosting its Supports Survivors health fair at the CATS terminal on Friday, Oct. 21.

Breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer screenings will be available by appointment, according to organizers. There will also reportedly be important health services and information at the event.

The health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

