CATS hosts health fair, cancer screenings Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Area Transit System is hosting its Supports Survivors health fair at the CATS terminal on Friday, Oct. 21.

Breast, colorectal, and prostate cancer screenings will be available by appointment, according to organizers. There will also reportedly be important health services and information at the event.

The health fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.