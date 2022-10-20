Twice-Cooked Barbecue Beef Brisket

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most backyard cooks shy away from brisket because they fear the tough nature of the meat will come back to ruin a great holiday affair. In this recipe, the brisket is first simmered to tenderness and then finished over a smoky wood fire to guarantee great freshness and that wonderful outdoor pit flavor. Today, I have the pleasure to welcome Pitmaster Keith Watson of Smokey Watson BBQ on our show. Though he might not want to share his “secret receipt,” I don’t mind showing off a little of what’s in my sleeves.

Prep Time: 3 Hours

Yields: 10-12 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (5-9 pound) beef brisket

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp black pepper

2 onions, quartered

2 stalks celery, quartered

1 head garlic, halved

3 bay leaves

¼ cup Zatarain’s Crab Boil

Ingredients for Rub:

1 tbsp kosher salt

1 tbsp chile powder

2 tbsps brown sugar

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp granulated garlic

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

Method:

In a large stockpot, combine brisket with kosher salt, black pepper, onions, celery, garlic, bay leaves, and crab boil. Add cold water to cover the brisket by 6 inches. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer, and cook for 1½-2 hours or until brisket is fork tender but not falling apart. When tender, remove from stock and cool. This may be done one day prior to grilling. When ready to grill, place coals on one side of the barbecue pit and light them according to the manufacturer’s directions. This will leave the opposite side of the grill cool to place brisket during smoking. Soak an ample supply of your favorite smoked wood in water and set aside. In a small bowl, combine all dry rub ingredients and blend well. Place brisket on a large cookie sheet and coat each side in Worcestershire sauce. Spread the seasoning mixture evenly over each side of the brisket. Using a pair of tongs, place seasoned brisket directly over hot coals to sear meat and set flavor, 3–5 minutes on each side. When the meat has been seared and browned, move it to the cool side of the pit and place a few handfuls of smoked wood over hot coals. Close the lid and allow brisket to smoke off direct heat for 1 hour or until fully flavored and heated thoroughly. Slice and serve with your favorite barbecue sauce.

