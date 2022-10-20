Facebook
Trending much warmer into the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After another cold start with record and near-record lows, a warming trend gets underway this afternoon that will continue into the weekend. Today’s highs top out in the low 70s for most under sunny skies.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

Our taste of winter from the last few days makes a quick exit, with spring-like weather returning into the weekend. Morning lows will climb from around 50 degrees Friday morning to around 60 degrees by Sunday. Afternoon highs on all three days will top out in the low to mid-80s. No rainfall is expected for any outdoor plans you might have, including Live After Five.

Live After Five
Live After Five(WAFB)

Both LSU and Southern are celebrating homecoming on Saturday and weather won’t be an issue on either campus. Temperatures will likely be in the low 80s for LSU’s 2:30 kickoff against Ole Miss, only falling into the upper 70s by the end of the game under partly cloudy skies. Southern will also see kickoff temperatures in the low 80s, falling into the low 70s by the end of their game on the Bluff.

Saturday Afternoon in Death Valley
Saturday Afternoon in Death Valley(WAFB)
Jags on the Bluff
Jags on the Bluff(WAFB)

Our next cold front looks as though it will move through the area during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe of next week. There are some model differences in the handling of this next storm system that could result in big differences in our tangible weather.

For now, we’ll go with scattered showers from Tuesday into Wednesday, with the GFS pointing toward the potential for a more impactful rain event, while the European model shows just a few showers. We’ll monitor trends in the days ahead.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

