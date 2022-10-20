Facebook
Saints travel to Arizona for Thursday night game

The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed...
The Saints and Cardinals face off tonight on Thursday Night Football. The game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KPLC) - The battered New Orleans Saints are in Arizona tonight to face the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The game is only available live on Amazon Prime, which streams all Thursday night games.

Both the Saints and Cardinals are off to disappointing 2-4 starts. However, there is hope for both teams - New Orleans and Arizona are only one game out of the lead in their respective divisions.

As has been the story the last few weeks, the Saints enter tonight’s game with a number of key players out with injuries: Cornerback Marshon Lattimore, wide receiver Michael Thomas, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman.

Rookie wide receiver Chris Olave, who leads the Saints in receiving yards, is expected to return.

