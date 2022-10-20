Meet the District 3 candidates for East Baton Rouge school board seat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One of the largest school districts in East Baton Rouge Parish is looking for someone to step in and fill the school board seat.

District Three is home to 15 schools and one candidate looking to leave her mark on the school board is Carla Powell.

Powell says with nearly 20 years under her belt inside the classroom, as well as a being a mom to an EBR student, she feels she knows just what District three needs to succeed.

“A lot of times we see that teachers are not heard, parents are not heard, because I meet both of those, I want to bring a voice to the school board,” Powell said.

Jamie Robinson is hoping his background can persuade voters to back him.

He is a product of the EBR school system, a graduate of Capitol High and says he has seen firsthand the highs and lows.

“I want to make sure I’m on the school board as my alma mater returns home. There is no plan. We don’t know how we will fix it or what we will offer there,” explained Robinson.

Concerned parent, Bernadette Thomas, frequently volunteers at her children and grandchild’s schools in EBR and says it is time for change on the school board. Thomas believes it is time to offer kids more opportunities.

“There is a lack of different things that these schools need,” Thomas added.

Powell hopes if she wins the seat, she can open up a line of communication.

“I want to bring openness and transparency to the school district, one where we can have open dialogue with stakeholders,” Powell said.

Robinson says it is time to think about the future and it’s time to put children back on track inside classrooms. “Children can’t meet academic needs or benchmark goals. We need to change that,” Robinson explained.

For Thomas, she says it is time to use resources wisely when it comes to education.

“Whatever funding comes into the school system, it needs to stay for our schools and children, not just certain students but all of them,” Thomas added.

