Making Halloween a more sensory-friendly experience

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’re probably hearing of more Halloween events happening in the Capital City.

As you gear up for early trunk or treating, trick or treating, or maybe you want to get candy yourself, you’ll want to think about kids and families that have sensory disorders.

The biggest tip from experts is to have patience.

Remember children living with autism may be non-verbal, so they may communicate differently.

Keep an eye out for blue buckets this Halloween. There are also trick-or-treat card cutouts from the National Autism Association. Both are used to promote awareness for trick-or-treaters with autism.

Sensory-friendly events are coming up here at home. A spokesperson with BREC said they will have their Full Moon Fete Trunk or Treat next Saturday, Oct. 29.

They’ll be using their bus as a sensory “room.” It will be decorated, and goodies will be handed out. The inside of the bus will be set up as a sensory space.

