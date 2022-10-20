LSU hosts No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on WAFB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will host No. 7 Ole Miss for homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 22. The game will air on WAFB. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) will look to keep pace in the SEC West against the Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium.

LSU is 67-25-3 all-time in homecoming games, including four straight and 20 of the last 21 homecoming games with a 10-7 win over Ole Miss in 2014 among that list.

LSU is coming off a 45-35 road win over Florida, while Ole Miss beat Auburn, 48-34, in Oxford.

The Rebels got the better of the Tigers in 2021, resulting in a 31-17 final in Oxford. In 2020 in Tiger Stadium, Kayshon Boutte caught 14 passes for an SEC-record 308 yards and three touchdowns in the 53-48 win for LSU.

SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show, SEC Nation Presented by Johnsonville, will return to the LSU campus for the matchup.

SEC Nation will originate from the Quad in the center of LSU’s campus on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Marty and McGee, featuring Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, lead things off on Saturday at 8 a.m. with their weekly one-hour show.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to make an appearance on the SEC Nation set at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early on Saturday for free t-shirts and other giveaways. In addition, the biggest superfan in attendance on Saturday will win two tickets to the SEC Championship Game.

The SEC Nation crew will be joined by a pair of former LSU greats in Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears.

LSU’s campus will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. the day before the game.

