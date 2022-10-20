Loaded gun found after school officials search middle school student

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders found a loaded gun after searching a seventh-grade student. The discovery resulted in a brief lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20.

A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the firearm was found at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School.

Disciplinary action is pending, officials said.

