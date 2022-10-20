Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Loaded gun found after school officials search middle school student

Classroom Stock Photo
Classroom Stock Photo(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders found a loaded gun after searching a seventh-grade student. The discovery resulted in a brief lockdown Thursday, Oct. 20.

A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said the firearm was found at Belfair-Montessori Magnet School.

Disciplinary action is pending, officials said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events
Bryan Cage, the man accused of brutally beating an Ascension Parish cancer patient following a...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in road rage incident has history of violence
LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to...
Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events
Bryan Cage, 37
THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in road rage incident has history of violence