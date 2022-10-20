La. legislators to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Health and Welfare during a committee meeting Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Capitol.

