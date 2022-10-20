Facebook
La. legislators to discuss DCFS child welfare oversight

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana legislators are scheduled to discuss alleged oversight happening at the Department of Health and Welfare during a committee meeting Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Health and welfare committee members will reportedly focus on the child welfare division, according to the agenda.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. at the Capitol.

