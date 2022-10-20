THE INVESTIGATORS: Man arrested in road rage incident has history of violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bryan Cage, the man accused of brutally beating an Ascension Parish cancer patient following a road rage incident is locked up days after the encounter. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre credits the public and good police work for the arrest.

“He’s sitting in the Ascension Parish Jail where he should be and his information is going to be sent off to a judge to make a decision on what bond to put on him and hopefully, we’ll see him get through the court systems relatively quick and he gets what he deserves,” said Sheriff Webre.

The 9News Investigators have learned this is not the first time Cage has been in and out of prison after being accused of taking things too far.

“He’s not new to the criminal justice system... let’s put it that way,” Webre added.

Records show Cage was just released from probation five months ago in May of this year after being convicted of beating his pregnant girlfriend. He also served six months behind bars for the crime after arrest records reveal he threw a lit candle at her head during an argument. When deputies tracked them down at a gas station on Burbank Drive after the fight, Cage started cussing at his girlfriend because deputies saw her wrist was swollen.

Deputies arrested him after chasing him down the street and tackling him near a BREC park.

In 2020 records show Cage paid a $27,000 bond for aggravated flight from an officer and careless operation charges after taking off from a traffic stop. Arrest documents show he wrecked the car along Lakeshore Drive before being taken into custody. That charge was later dismissed after he pleaded guilty to a lesser misdemeanor.

Cage also spent time behind bars back in 2016 after court records show he fought a police officer. For that crime, he spent six months in parish prison. Cage is back behind bars in Ascension facing hit and run and second-degree battery charges and Sheriff Webre hopes these other charges will play a role in keeping him there.

“I’m sure he’ll get what’s coming to him... and we hope that he stays in jail for quite a while too,” Webre added.

No bond has been set for Cage at this time.

