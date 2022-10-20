Former LSU basketball standout shares experience from living in his home country of Ukraine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former LSU basketball standout and Ukraine native is back in Baton Rouge to share his experience from living in his home country for the last few months.

“It breaks your heart,” Roman Rubchenko said.

Rubchenko played for the legendary Dale Brown from 1992-1996.

He said he was recruited to play for the Tigers after a well-known star decided to depart from the program.

“I had already graduated from my school in Ukraine, and I was just learning English at a prep school, and Shaquille O’Neal departed around May to enter the draft, and LSU was stuck with a free scholarship,” Rubchenko said.

Rubchenko spent years in the United States before moving back to Ukraine in 2000.

He said that’s where his life changed forever.

“It’s unbelievable that in the 21st Century in the center of Europe, something like that is possible,” he said.

Rubchenko was just outside the capital of Kyiv when Russia invaded his homeland in February.

He said the last few months have been filled with fear and anger.

“Why torture people? Why kill women execution style? Why rape children? Rape women? Kill and torture soldiers? The way they treat our prisoners of war, I don’t understand how a human is capable of doing that,” Rubchenko said.

Rubchenko decided to travel back to Baton Rouge to give people a better account of what was happening, and to bring back supplies to help some of the soldiers.

His time before this trip was spent traveling across Ukraine to help women and children evacuate to safety.

He said this is the first time he’s been back to Baton Rouge since 2005, and the first time he’s had to chance to relax in nine months.

“This is the first time I’ve had a chance to exhale because you cannot be fragile, you cannot lose control, you have to perform, you have to do what you have to do, you cannot let whatever is happening around you get to you. So, you have to hold it together,” Rubchenko said.

Rubchenko said he’s unsure where this war could head.

Outside of a safe outcome, he said he wants to see more accurate reports about what’s happening back home. He claims there’s a lot of misinformation circulating between different media outlets about the war.

“I wish there would be more information of straight facts from straight accounts from people that are experiencing that, rather than the pundits that opining what’s happening over there,” Rubchenko said.

Rubchenko plans to return to Ukraine in two weeks.

He added that Dale Brown was one of the first people to call and check on him when the war started.

