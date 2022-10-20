Fired Gonzales volunteer reserve officer arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fired volunteer reserve officer has been awarded a $12,000 bond for his felony domestic abuse arrest in Ascension Parish, jail records show.

A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department says Michael Britt, 31, was fired on October 6 in connection with complaints about domestic violence.

Ascension Parish deputies were called to investigate a violation of a protective order on October 10, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A woman at the scene told deputies Britt battered her when a child was present, officials said.

Britt now faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and violations of protective orders.

The Gonzales police spokeswoman said Britt graduated from the department’s reserve academy in December of 2021 and worked with the department as needed. She could not say whether a background check revealed any issues prior to Britt’s admission into the academy.

A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Britt worked as a jailer in 2018 for about a year. The spokeswoman said Britt did not have any disciplinary issues or complaints in his file and left the agency to pursue other opportunities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.