Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fired Gonzales volunteer reserve officer arrested

Michael Britt
Michael Britt(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fired volunteer reserve officer has been awarded a $12,000 bond for his felony domestic abuse arrest in Ascension Parish, jail records show.

A spokeswoman for the Gonzales Police Department says Michael Britt, 31, was fired on October 6 in connection with complaints about domestic violence.

Ascension Parish deputies were called to investigate a violation of a protective order on October 10, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. A woman at the scene told deputies Britt battered her when a child was present, officials said.

Britt now faces charges of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and violations of protective orders.

The Gonzales police spokeswoman said Britt graduated from the department’s reserve academy in December of 2021 and worked with the department as needed. She could not say whether a background check revealed any issues prior to Britt’s admission into the academy.

A spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Britt worked as a jailer in 2018 for about a year. The spokeswoman said Britt did not have any disciplinary issues or complaints in his file and left the agency to pursue other opportunities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say
Two people were injured -- one critically -- when an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just...
2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite
Bryan Cage
Deputies make arrest in connection with Prairieville road rage incident
Troy Smith
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges