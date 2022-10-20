DEMCO’s new contract may lower customers energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For months DEMCO customers have been asking for prices to drop, and now they may just get their wish.

“I expect people to see a notable decrease in their bills, once this starts,” explains Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene.

All members of the Louisiana Public Service Commission approved DEMCO’s new contract with NextEra Energy and Amite Solar. According to DEMCO, electricity rates are expected to drop by 10-15%, ultimately the company will be able to save $160 million dollars over the next 10 years, and pass that savings onto their customers.

“DEMCO, so you know, they got their power for the last 25 years from Cleco, and it was ‘hey, Cleco just make sure we have power.’ Well, there are new ways of doing it now. Now, they have a portfolio, some are off-market, some is renewable, bottom line is that they see what they need,” adds Greene.

However, for Entergy customers, they’re still budgeting around rising energy bills.

“We lower our temperature in the winter and raise it in the summer. We have been trying to be energy conscious,” explains Freya Anderson Rivers who is an Entergy customer. “We have a special needs grandbaby, it’s a multi-generational family because of his disability and all. We know that we consume more energy than the average customer,” says Rivers.

Rivers says they did a complete overhaul on their house to conserve energy, like changing out her windows, but even that didn’t make a dent in her bill.

“We had Entergy come out and it wasn’t our fault at all, in fact, we were using less than we had in 21 and in 2020,” adds Rivers.

Rivers explains that she used the same amount of energy in 2020, paying around $500 in July, but this July, she paid a little more than $900.

“Quite angry, because I think that they can do something to alleviate the escalating cost to their customers,” says Rivers.

WAFB reached out to Entergy. Their representatives say they are looking into more renewable resources. Just last month the commission approved Entergy to start using a solar power panel facility which they say could help lower bills for their customers as soon as 2024.

2023 is also when DEMCO’s new contract will go into effect. They’ll be pulling solar power from a plant being built in Tangipahoa Parish.

