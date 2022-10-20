Facebook
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges

Troy Smith
Troy Smith(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a man wanted on several drug charges, including possession and intending to distribute fentanyl.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, Troy Smith, 31, is wanted on the following charges: Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Heroin, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Obstruction of Justice, Illegal Carrying of Weapon with CDS, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearm (2 counts), Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Resisting an Officer, and Drug Paraphernalia.

Smith is believed to be occupying a blue 2013 Honda Accord bearing Louisiana License plate number 435DFQ, according to investigators.

He may also frequent the New Orleans area, officials said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Troy Smith should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (7867), downloading the free P3 app, and visiting www.crimestoppers225.com

Click here to report a typo.

