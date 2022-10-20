Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD is asking for help in 2017 homicide

Carl Lovely,17,
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving homicide that happened on Thursday, October 19, 2017.

Detectives say they were called out during the late hours to a BREC park in the 5800 block of Monarch Avenue to investigate a shooting.

Carl Lovely,17, was struck by gunfire and died from his injuries, according to officials.

It has been reportedly five years and investigators along with the family of Lovely is still seeking answers.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers: 344-STOP (7867).

You can also submit a tip anonymously to www.crimestoppers225.com.

