Baton Rouge prepares for a weekend full of homecoming events

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU and Southern University are preparing for a busy homecoming weekend, a big opportunity to bring folks from near and far into the capital city.

Kendric Stewart, Executive Director of Southern University Alumni Affairs, encourages fans to have a plan of action.

“We are all trying to get back to our beloved Southern University, so give yourself extra time- Let’s just get here early, so we can enjoy ourselves. Park safely and have fun,” said Stewart.

Past and present students, family, and friends are expected to be at the game cheering on the Jags.

The CEO of Visit Baton Rouge tells WAFB that hotel rooms are packed.

“If you haven’t made your hotel reservations, you might want to make those reservations pretty quickly our hotels are filling up pretty fast, and we do see that there’s little availability today,” said Jill Kidder, President, and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.

Homecoming is a time for fun and giving back LSU is competing against this week’s opponents, Ole Miss. Both universities are collecting food donations for their student food pantries.

“Louisiana and Mississippi are some of the most food insecure states in the nation, so this is to support our food pantries on campus. Both schools have a really wonderful food pantry so we’re just asking students to donate and help in any way that they can,” said Anna Bowden, LSU Campus Life Program Assistant.

