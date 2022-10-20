Facebook
American Airlines will switch out first class cabins for business seating

American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.
American Airlines announced it will be doing away with its first class seating.(American Airlines)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022
(CNN) – American Airlines announced they will no longer have first class cabins on international flights.

Instead, the airline will be replacing those cabins with more business class seats.

The move was announced Thursday in response to customer demand.

The company’s chief said the decision to replace the first class cabins with business seats is to keep up with what the customers “most want or are most willing to pay for.”

