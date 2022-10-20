2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House & Madison Prep WR David Jones
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two offensive players on different teams earned Sportsline Players of the Week for their performances during Week 7 matchups.
Dunham quarterback Jackson House, a senior transfer quarterback, sparked the Tigers to an absolute rout of district rival Episcopal, which was undefeated coming into the game.
A long touchdown pass was the first of five total touchdowns for House.
He also had three more on the ground as Dunham roared to a 35-0 halftime lead and finished off a 42-0 win a year after the Tigers lost to the Knights, 44-40, at the game’s end.
Madison Prep wide receiver was like super man for the chargers, who rallied from behind against defending division ii state champ u-high on the road in a crazy back and forth battle that wound up a madison prep thriller 40-to-37...
making all the big plays in the big moments jones had five catches for 250 yards and three touchdowns, plus a two point conversion and also added ten tackles on defense including the one that finally put the finishing touches on the cubs chances.
