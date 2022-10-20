Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite

Two people were injured -- one critically -- when an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just...
Two people were injured -- one critically -- when an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite on Oct. 20.(TPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Thursday (Oct. 20) after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite, officials say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a little after 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 at Ponders Quarters Lane.

At least one of the SUV passengers was transported with critical injuries. Authorities say no crew nor passengers on board the train were injured.

Last Friday, an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler at another railroad crossing about half of a mile away, sending the train’s engineer to the hospital. The 208 passengers en route to New Orleans were put on charter buses.

An 18-wheeler was struck by an Amtrak train on Fri., Oct. 14.
An 18-wheeler was struck by an Amtrak train on Fri., Oct. 14.(WVUE)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say
Michael Britt
Fired Gonzales volunteer reserve officer arrested
Bryan Cage
Deputies make arrest in connection with Prairieville road rage incident
Troy Smith
CRIMESTOPPERS: Man wanted for several drug-related charges