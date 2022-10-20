2 people airlifted from Amtrak-SUV crash just south of Amite

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two people were airlifted to a hospital Thursday (Oct. 20) after an Amtrak train collided with an SUV just south of Amite, officials say. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened a little after 1 p.m. on Hwy. 51 at Ponders Quarters Lane.

At least one of the SUV passengers was transported with critical injuries. Authorities say no crew nor passengers on board the train were injured.

Last Friday, an Amtrak train crashed into an 18-wheeler at another railroad crossing about half of a mile away, sending the train’s engineer to the hospital. The 208 passengers en route to New Orleans were put on charter buses.

An 18-wheeler was struck by an Amtrak train on Fri., Oct. 14. (WVUE)

