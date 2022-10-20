19th JDC announces domestic violence intervention court pilot program

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Honorable Judge Donald Johnson and District Attorney Hillar C. Moore, III, announce the piloting of the Domestic Violence Intervention Court (DVIC), a specialized court targeting offenders in certain domestic violence cases in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Representative C. Denise Marcelle sponsored legislation last session, which added domestic violence as an additional subject matter jurisdiction for the 19th Judicial District Court (19th JDC). The DVIC is a partnership between the 19th JDC and the local offices of the District Attorney and Public Defender, the office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), YWCA of Greater Baton Rouge, The Family Justice Center, Louisiana Division of Probation & Parole, Discovery/Renew Family Resource Project, and a domestic violence citizens’ taskforce.

The two-year pilot is based on the Duluth Model, a researched and renowned batterer intervention program. Participants will be identified and referred by the district attorney’s domestic violence intervention project “Stop the Loss.” Depending on risk assessment, some individuals will be offered the opportunity to plea into or transfer into the 27-week program. The comprehensive pilot will provide wraparound services to both the victim and the offender to ensure decreased recidivism and family stability. All judges and staff assigned to this program will participate in ongoing domestic violence support and risk assessment training.

Located in the 19th JDC, the DVIC will be the first in the state and serve as a proof of concept for a domestic violence problem-solving court when it launches in early 2023. The pilot will be overseen by a judge and deputy judge, both of whom will be named at a later date.

“Domestic violence cases require complex justice policies and processes that require careful judicial consideration. Our specialized Domestic Violence Intervention Court will ensure follow-through on cases to aid domestic violence victims, hold those who commit the crimes accountable, and deter repeat offenders, with the assistance of justice and social service agencies,” said Judge Johnson. “By specializing in domestic violence offenses, the 19th Judicial District Domestic Violence Intervention Court aims to process cases more efficiently and deliver consistent accountability, while incorporating a stronger focus on supervision and rehabilitation of persons convicted of domestic violence.”

“We owe it to those impacted by domestic violence to do all we can to guarantee they receive justice, and to more importantly, mitigate, and ideally eliminate, the harmful cycle from recurring,” said DA Moore. “This pilot can be a powerful tool for intimate partner violence reduction for generations to come.”

“The Domestic Violence Intervention Court is a great step forward for East Baton Rouge Parish,” said CJCC Executive Director Chris Csonka. “The cooperation of the many justice agencies and community partners involved exemplifies the CJCC’s core values of promoting collaboration, system improvements, and public safety. Once proven successful, we believe this program will serve as an evidence-based example for parishes across the state to replicate.”

