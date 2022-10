BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was hit by an 18-wheeler truck on Thursday, October 20, officials say.

The incident happened on O’neal at Florida, according to emergency responders.

Emergency responders say the pedestrian has critical injuries.

EBRSO and EMS are responding.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.