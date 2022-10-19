Facebook
Tunnel of Terror: Haunted car wash coming to various cities just in time for Halloween

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - A car wash company is getting into the Halloween spirit by offering a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced it is bringing back its Tunnel of Terror car wash this year to multiple locations around the country.

The company said it started the haunted car wash at one location, but it has now become an annual event at multiple locations.

According to Tommy’s Express, the Tunnel of Terror will scare the socks off your entire vehicle.

The haunted car washes are available at nearly 60 locations nationwide on select dates including Halloween night.

Check the company’s site for locations and times.

