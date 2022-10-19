Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office searches for missing teen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Tuesday, October 18.

Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15, of Hammond, was last seen around 10:45 a.m. leaving his Doe Creek Trail home, according to officials.

Deputies say Gremillion is 5′10″ tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has short reddish-brown hair. He is reportedly carrying an Adidas backpack and wearing red and black Puma shoes.

Kevin Gremillion Jr., 15 (Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

You can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

