St. Gabriel company receives $100M to build plant to manufacture material used in EV batteries

A St. Gabriel company is receiving $100M to build a plant to manufacture material used in EV batteries.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - US Sen. Bill Cassidy announced companies in Louisiana will receive more than $300 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to bolster the nation’s battery manufacturing.

He said $100 million of that will go to Mexichem Flour, Inc. (dba Koura) in St. Gabriel to build the first plant in America to manufacture lithium hexafluorophosphate, which is used in lithium batteries, and is expected to provide benefits to car companies producing electric vehicles. The material is also used for battery storage.

“More good news for Louisiana coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill,” said Cassidy. “This will make batteries produced in the United States more competitive worldwide, along the way employing lots of folks here in Louisiana. It’s good for our state, good for our nation.”

“These massive investments will have transformational impacts in Vidalia and St. Gabriel and create hundreds of jobs,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “This is another step forward in our important work to diversify and grow Louisiana’s economy, create good-paying jobs, and become leaders in the global energy transition as we move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. I would like to thank U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for awarding Louisiana this funding, and I would also like to thank President Biden, Senator Bill Cassidy, and Representative Troy Carter for their support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that made this possible.”

The plant will be built on the grounds of Koura’s existing fluorochemical site. Koura is expected to add 80 new jobs at the facility.

Cassidy was one of 20 senators to help author the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

