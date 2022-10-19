SMART LIVING: Declutter your email inbox

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Experts are offering options for people who find themselves dealing with unwanted inbox clutter.

Studies have found that digital clutter like e-vites, calendar reminders, group emails, and spam can hinder your productivity in the exact same way a messy office does.

To avoid overwhelming your email, apply filters. In Gmail, hit the “show search options” icon in the search bar at the top. A filter menu will open immediately that allows to you create a filter with any of these parameters.

Also, delete or archive emails you can’t take action on anymore. A great way to begin changing your relationship with your email is by confronting all those old messages you never replied to but promised you would. Take a deep breath and start from the bottom to the top of your unread emails.

For incoming emails, turn them into tasks. One of the most important habits in maintaining a tidy inbox is to turn emails into actions on your to-do list.

The biggest contributor to email overload is group emails sent to shared inboxes or distribution lists. According to the state of email report, 51% of emails people receive are group emails.

