Public invited to meet the candidates running for EBR School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The public is invited to learn more about the candidates running for the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board through a candidate forum.

The forum is expected to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lane Grigsby Conference Center on Main Street in Baton Rouge. Organizers say the event will last between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students Action is hosting the forum. The group said future school board members must work to hold all schools accountable for serving students well and provide high-quality options to thousands of students in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Attendees will get to hear more about the candidates’ priorities for the future of schools.

You must register ahead of time. Click here for those details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.