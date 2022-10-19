Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Old State Capitol hosting ‘Spirits of Louisiana’

Louisiana Old State Capitol
Louisiana Old State Capitol(Louisiana Old State Capitol)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark and is a testament to the resiliency of Louisiana.

Officials will celebrate the spirit of the building each October with the fundraising event called “The Spirits of Louisiana.”

It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, and will feature spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries, catering by Drakes, music, and an art auction-all beneath the stained-glass dome.

There will be 15 distillers serving samples of gin, rum, vodka, and bourbon all made from sugarcane and rice. It’s a Halloween-themed party with food, music, and a great art auction.

This year will mark the sixth annual event by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Friends of the Old State Capitol, and The Old State Capitol Foundation.

The mission is to educate children and adults about the state’s rich history through educational programming and interactive exhibitions.

All proceeds from “The Spirits of Louisiana” go directly to support the museum’s mission.

Guests must be 21+ to attend.

You can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-louisiana-2022-tickets-396000376787

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Donation drive aims to collect diapers, wipes, formula
CONSUMER REPORTS: How to appeal a denied medical insurance claim
(Source: WAFB)
Schools in Ascension Parish return to normal after water disruptions
File photo
Learn about disaster preparation during upcoming presentation