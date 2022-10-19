Old State Capitol hosting ‘Spirits of Louisiana’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is a National Historic Landmark and is a testament to the resiliency of Louisiana.

Officials will celebrate the spirit of the building each October with the fundraising event called “The Spirits of Louisiana.”

It’s happening Thursday, Oct. 27, and will feature spirits crafted by Louisiana distilleries, catering by Drakes, music, and an art auction-all beneath the stained-glass dome.

There will be 15 distillers serving samples of gin, rum, vodka, and bourbon all made from sugarcane and rice. It’s a Halloween-themed party with food, music, and a great art auction.

This year will mark the sixth annual event by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, Friends of the Old State Capitol, and The Old State Capitol Foundation.

The mission is to educate children and adults about the state’s rich history through educational programming and interactive exhibitions.

All proceeds from “The Spirits of Louisiana” go directly to support the museum’s mission.

Guests must be 21+ to attend.

You can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/spirits-of-louisiana-2022-tickets-396000376787

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.