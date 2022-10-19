Officials respond to deadly pedestrian-involved crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue.

Emergency responders said the victim has died.

The coroner’s office has been contacted, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

