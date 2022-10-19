Facebook
Officials respond to deadly pedestrian-involved crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022.
A pedestrian was hit and killed on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue on Oct. 19, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a pedestrian-involved crash on Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened on Airline Highway near St. Gerard Avenue.

Emergency responders said the victim has died.

The coroner’s office has been contacted, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

