Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Miss. State football player dies at 19

Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman...
Mississippi State University was deeply saddened to learn of the death this morning of freshman student-athlete Samuel Westmoreland, 19, of Tupelo, Mississippi.(MSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi State football player Samuel Westmoreland died at the age of 19.

Westmoreland is a graduate of Tupelo High School and was an industrial technology major in Starkville.

He played offensive line for the Bulldogs football team as a freshman.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” Head Football Coach Mike Leach said. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him. The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

The school did not disclose a cause of death, but said they are working with Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office, the MSU Division of Student Affairs, and the MSU Athletics Department to determine what happened.

The school adds that student counseling services are available 5 days a week.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly hit-and-run
Jude Jarreau
“I just want justice,” says girlfriend of hit-and-run victim Jude Jarreau
Walter Brister, IV, 21of Mandeville, LA,
Ben Hur hit-and-run driver did not know for hours he was responsible, attorney says
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
Matt McMahon - 10/19/2022 (Full Interview)
JACQUES TALK: Matt McMahon.
JACQUES TALK: Matt McMahon
JACQUES TALK: Kim Mulkey
JACQUES TALK: Kim Mulkey
The preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll was released on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and LSU found itself...
LSU ranks No. 16 in preseason AP Top 25 Women’s Poll