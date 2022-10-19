Metro Council members call for ‘radical’ transparency in wake of stormwater debacle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said her office got it wrong when saying a federal non-disclosure agreement prevented them from telling the public much about how the stormwater utility fees would work and why they were needed.

She placed much of the blame for the mistake on the Parish Attorney’s Office.

Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman said the mayor should come forward and address the issue more clearly for the public and answer any questions still out there.

“I don’t know if blame is a good word or the responsible parties,” said Coleman. “Life is all about being responsible and so, who so ever will, let them come and be responsible for where the ball was dropped. I think it was good to be pulled as opposed to be forged ahead and try and push it.”

Councilwoman Laurie Adams, who agrees with Coleman, said that as a citizen of the city, she’s embarrassed.

“This feels like a black eye and that hurts,” added Adams.

She also said she’s currently trying to learn everything she can about what exactly went wrong behind the scenes. She wants to know if the Broome administration found out earlier that it was wrong about the non-disclosure agreement and kept that from the council.

“So, that’s one line of thinking. The other line of thinking is that the administration did not fully understand what was taking place and that there was some level of incompetence or failure to do duty,” explained Adams.

Attempts were made to contact the Parish Attorney’s Office for comment but those calls were not returned. The remaining meetings across the parish on the proposed stormwater utility fee have been canceled for now.

