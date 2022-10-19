Meet the candidates running for District 6 EBR School Board

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The signs are up, and we are less than a month away.

Two people are facing off to represent District Six on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board.

Incumbent candidate Jill Dyason has held the seat for over two decades and is hopeful her experience is enough to rally voters to support her.

“I was on the board when we fought to mediate out and bring our school system into local control. We’ve been very responsible with the taxpayers’ dollars,” said Dyason.

Bathan Rust thinks it’s time for new blood. He admits her previous experience on the board is a plus but says the experience cannot be the only deciding factor. He believes change is needed on the board to help bring fresh approaches to problems that have plagued the school system for years.

“If it requires advanced degrees and knowledge, we will end up with the same thing over and over again,” Rust explained.

Dyason says her reason to keep going stems from when her children went through the EBR system and the knowledge she gained as an involved parent.

“I have experience with my children in traditional schools, gifted and talented, and even magnet,” Dyason continued.

Rust says it is because of what he sees firsthand at home that he has thrown his name into the ring. He’s the father of an EBR kindergartener and third grader.

“The important thing is when you bring in elected officials in, they have some skin in the game,” adds Rust.

Dyason says she is proud of what she has accomplished in the seat including the Woodlawn Middle School Walking Trail.

“We’re bringing in workforce development into our system. We now have a literacy program,” Dyason said.

If he can take the seat from Dyason, Rust says he will work on there being more of a united front from the school board.

“As I look at decisions made, there is no clear vision of what we want the system to be,” Rust said.

