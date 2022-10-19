LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash.
According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.
