LSU vet school treats horses injured in interstate crash

I-12 at O'Neal Lane on Oct. 19, 2022.
I-12 at O'Neal Lane on Oct. 19, 2022.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokeswoman with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine confirmed the veterinary hospital is treating some of the horses that were injured in a crash.

According to officials, a horse trailer was involved in a crash on I-12 East early Wednesday morning, Oct. 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

