LSP: Pedestrian killed in Ascension Parish crash

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Louisiana State Police released the following press release:

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - On October 18, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on US 61 near Commerce Street in Ascension Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 29-year-old Allie Braud of Prairieville.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Ford F-150 was headed south in the left lane on US 61. At the same time, Braud walked west across the southbound lanes on US 61 when she was struck by the F-150.

Braud sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the F-150 was properly restrained and did not sustained any injuries in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the pedestrian and driver and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge pedestrians to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes. Troopers would also like to remind motorists that making good choices, such as never driving while impaired and ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, can often be key to preventing and surviving serious crashes.

