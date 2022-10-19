‘A lot of things need to change’: Victim’s father reacts to NTSB report on Seacor Power disaster

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The father of one of 13 people killed in last year’s Seacor lift boat disaster says he hopes for change, following an NTSB report on the incident. The report makes a number of recommendations to the Coast Guard and the victim’s father hopes those recommendations are not in vain.

It’s been almost a year and a half since winds in excess of 80 miles an hour helped sink the Seacor power lift boat off Port Fourchon. Video shows the intensity of the storm as it pounded nearby Grand Isle April 13, 2021. The sinking claimed the lives of 13 men, including 30-year-old Dylan Daspit, a father of two whose own father still desperately misses.

“Just the birthday wishes and the hey pops how are you doing those things weigh on me a lot,” said dad, Scott Daspit, a veteran offshore oil worker.

This week the National Transportation Safety Board issued its report on the tragedy, recommending the National Weather Service, the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air Force work to improve coastal weather radar sites. The report also called for the Coast Guard to improve procedures to inform mariners of severe weather conditions, after an outage at a navigational telex broadcasting site occurred the afternoon of the tragedy.

“In the future hopefully there will be better training to get weather information to the vessel by whatever communication works, said Hugh Lambert, an attorney for a victim’s family.

For its part, the Coast Guard says its ‘Board of investigation has entered its final stage of review,’ adding ‘We will use the findings and recommendations from both investigations to identify any preventative measures that we can be taken in the future.’

“There are a lot of things that need to change, the helicopters being tied down in Belle Chasse, why couldn’t we have helicopters in Houma?’ asked Daspit, referring to the Coast Guard.

The report also called for the Coast Guard to require all crewmembers to be provided with personal locator beacons to enhance the chance of survival, something which Scott Daspit wishes his son Dylan had been wearing.

“A lot of different things that could’ve went wrong, went wrong,” said Scott Daspit, who searched for his son for two months after the sinking, but his body was among seven who were never found.

And he’s hoping for changes to improve safety for future offshore oil workers as a legacy to his son, and the others who died last April on the Seacor Power.

The report called out Seacor, for not having accurate information about Seacor Power’s location when reports came in about its sinking. It also called for the company to do a better job of ensuring that its vessels get timely weather forecasts. We reached out to Seacor Marine for comment, but have not gotten a response.

