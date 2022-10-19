Facebook
Learn about disaster preparation during upcoming presentation

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is working to educate people about preparing for a potential disaster.

The public is invited to a “Lunch and Learn” event featuring certified archivist Emilie Leumas. The event is expected to take place at the Louisiana State Archives on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge at noon.

Organizers say Leumas will speak about both preparing for a disaster and recovering in the aftermath of a disaster.

If you can’t attend in person, you can join via Zoom for the presentation. Click here for those details.

