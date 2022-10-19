Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Matt McMahon

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet got a chance to talk to McMahon at SEC Media Days in Birmingham, Alabama.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - New LSU men’s basketball head coach Matt McMahon is entering his first year with the Tigers and he faces the tough challenge of replacing an entire roster after multiple players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McMahon is taking over for Will Wade after he was fired for recruiting violations that dated back to 2017 and are related to an FBI wire-tapping scandal involving Wade.

RELATED: Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU

McMahon spent the last eight seasons as the head coach at Murray State from 2015-2022 and was an assistant coach for the Racers for five from 2011-2015.

