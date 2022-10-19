Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Kim Mulkey

LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is entering her second year with the Tigers, she sat down with WAFB's Jacques Doucet one-on-one at SEC Media Days.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU head women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is entering her second year with the Tigers. Her Tigers are picked to finish third in the Southeastern Conference and are ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

WAFB’s Jacques Doucet sat down with Mulkey at SEC Media Days to talk about the upcoming season that has all of Baton Rouge talking.

The Tigers have added multiple new players to their roster including transfers Angel Reese, Jasmine Carson, LaDazhia Williams. Mulkey has also added one of the top freshmen joining LSU in McDonald’s All-American Flaujae Johnson.

Senior Alexis Morris and Reese have been named to the preseason All-SEC second team.

