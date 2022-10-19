First Tee holding first annual Ball Drop fundraiser in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Kids Fore Golf Foundation is dedicated to implementing the First Tee program’s mission to create experiences that build character in the East Baton Rouge Parish School (EBRP) system.

Through its school program, community partnership, and Lifeskills Experience Program, First Tee hopes to build game changers that show up stronger in everything they set out to do. With this in mind, we are proud to announce that we will be having our first annual Ball Drop fundraiser here in Baton Rouge.

This fundraising event will consist of numbered golf balls that are purchased online and dropped from a helicopter onto a green at the LSU golf Course. Prizes will be awarded to the purchasers of the balls that are closest to the hole.

You can purchase golf balls for $50 per ball for a chance at the prizes below.

Grand Prize: $5,000

Second Place: $3,500

Third Place: $1,500

The Ball Drop will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 between 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the Ball Drop you can click here.

