Donation drive aims to collect diapers, wipes, formula

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group Louisiana Black Advocates for Life is hoping to collect diapers, wipes, and formula during a donation drive.

Volunteers will collect the donations on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The church is located at 1564 Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge.

The donated items will be distributed at the church on Sunday, Oct. 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

