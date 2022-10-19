Donation drive aims to collect diapers, wipes, formula

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group Louisiana Black Advocates for Life is hoping to collect diapers, wipes, and formula during a donation drive.

Volunteers will collect the donations on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. The church is located at 1564 Nicholson Drive in Baton Rouge.

The donated items will be distributed at the church on Sunday, Oct. 23 between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.